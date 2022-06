RedHawks Win Sixth Straight Series; McGovern Throws Gem

RedHawks win final game of series over Kane County, 6-1

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continue to stay hot winning their sixth straight series.

This time it comes at home against the Kane County Cougars, 6-1.

Kevin McGovern pitched a gem on the mound throwing seven innings of three hit ball with 10 strikeouts.

The RedHawks now own the best record in the American Association.