Fargo Post 2 Ready to Host F-M “Pete” Invite After Great Start to the Season

Post 2 riding an 12-game win streak

FARGO, N.D — Fresh off five games in Omaha at the BlueJay Classic during the College World Series, Fargo Post 2 is back at home to play Grand Forks Wednesday then host their annual F-M “Pete” Invitational.

Post 2 comes back from that tournament with a 3-2 record. Before that, the team was on a roll riding an an 12-game win streak playing all but two on the road.

After getting a chance to see different pitching from other all over the united states over the past week, the varsity squad looks to raise the “Pete” trophy for the third consecutive year by starting a new streak and getting a little help from their star shortstop and Nebraska commit, Tommy Simon.

“We already have the chemistry we need. We have deep pitching and our order hits through and through,” Simon said. “I think the wins just boosted morale. We just didn’t think about it too much and played our game. I’m just confident at this point with a clear mind. Don’t think too much about how I’m hitting. Just go up and hit the ball waiting on my pitch. Just be patient.”

“We had a lot of good pitching through all these games. Great arms,” catcher Adam Leininger said. “A lot of players who really stepped up for us. Keeping it going. Winning it year after year. Showing that we can keep competing with everyone and it’s still our tournament.”

Play begins at Jack Williams starting Thursday.