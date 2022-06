West Fargo Patriots Take Doubleheader Over Post 400

Won both games on the road

FARGO, N.D — The West Fargo Patriots end a losing streak by taking both games of a doubleheader on the road against Fargo Post 400.

Game one’s final was 5-2.

Game two’s final was 5-3.

Both teams are back in action Thursday for the F-M Invite.