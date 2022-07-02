4 bodies found, potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KVRR) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake.

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was eventually found near Vadnais Lake. One child’s body was found in the lake Friday night, another shortly after midnight.

The bodies of the third child and the mother were found around 10:30 this morning.

“This is one of the most difficult things that we have to deal with. Not only are we trying to recover these folks but a lot of us have our own families and our own children and it’s really difficult. As a result, everyone involved will be offered opportunities for counseling and stress debriefings,” says Mike Martin of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the children were under five years old.