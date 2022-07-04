RedHawks Alexander Appreciative Of Fans and Teammates

FARGO–The fargo Moorhead RedHawks remain the hottest team in the league after winning 2 of 3 over the weekend to tame the Lincoln Saltdogs. Winners of six straight series’, the RedHawks have relied on a balanced attack to keep them atop the standings. The Hawks have a team batting average of .281 and have struck out a league low, 324 times in their 46 games. Starting pitcher, Kevin McGovern leads the league in wins. Leobaldo Pina has the league’s best batting average at .390. While the team is filled with veteran leadership one of the newest members on the team has made an impact on the team. Rookie, Evan Alexander has only played 23 games but is batting a .300 on the year and leads the team with 12 stolen bases. Alexander says the support of the fans and being surrounded by experienced ball players have helped him achieve his early success.

“They come and support us and help us try and win games and we try and put on a good show for them and just kind of that give and take between both of us definitely helps everybody kinda benefit you know.. From Coster to Renz to McGovern, I mean even the guys in the clubhouse, everybody, they’ve all kind of been really supportive of me and I can’t really say enough about these guys.. It’s great you know because you get to learn a lot from them; they come with experience and with experience comes like you said being battle tested, they’ve been there they’ve done that and for me it’s just coming in and what cane I take from them an how can I play my role and help this team?” said Alexander.