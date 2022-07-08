Update: Fargo police officer shoots man outside apartment complex

FARGO (KVRR) – Authorities say a Fargo police officer shot a person after law enforcement responded to a call about two people slumped over in a van that turned out to be stolen.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was shot by an officer Friday morning after driving out of a garage at an apartment complex and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A second man was arrested at the scene.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says a third man who was in the van fled the area and police are searching for him.

The van had been reported stolen in Fargo earlier this week.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol in shootings involving police.