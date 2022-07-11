Man Wanted For Assault In Starbuck Arrested In Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — A man wanted for seriously assaulting another man with a weapon at a hotel in Starbuck in west-central Minnesota is arrested in Otter Tail County.

41-year-old Justin Cardinal of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, had fled the scene before police arrived Saturday night.

Pope County authorities say Cardinal stole a vehicle and drove to Grant County where he then stole another vehicle in Elbow Lake.

An eyewitness followed it until officers arrived and arrested Cardinal in Otter Tail County.

The victim is in a Minneapolis hospital with severe injuries.

Cardinal faces charges of assault, fleeing and motor vehicle theft.