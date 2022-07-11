Twenty-One UND Hockey Products Land in NHL Development Camps

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND ATHLETICS) A total of 21 North Dakota products will be featured on NHL development camp rosters following the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

16 of those products will take the ice for the Fighting Hawks during the 2022-23 season, including incoming freshmen Jackson Blake, Dylan James, Owen McLaughlin and Ben Strinden.

In addition, former UND forwards Connor Ford and Grant Mismash as well as defenseman Jake Sanderson will attend camps in Vegas, Tampa Bay and Ottawa, respectively, while signed recruits Abram Wiebe (D) and Hobie Hedquist (G) head to the Golden Knights and Minnesota camps.

For more news and information on North Dakota hockey, follow on social media @UNDmhockey or visit FightingHawks.com