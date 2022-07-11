Twenty-One UND Hockey Products Land in NHL Development Camps
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND ATHLETICS) A total of 21 North Dakota products will be featured on NHL development camp rosters following the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
16 of those products will take the ice for the Fighting Hawks during the 2022-23 season, including incoming freshmen Jackson Blake, Dylan James, Owen McLaughlin and Ben Strinden.
In addition, former UND forwards Connor Ford and Grant Mismash as well as defenseman Jake Sanderson will attend camps in Vegas, Tampa Bay and Ottawa, respectively, while signed recruits Abram Wiebe (D) and Hobie Hedquist (G) head to the Golden Knights and Minnesota camps.
LIST OF UND PRODUCTS ATTENDING NHL DEVELOPMENT CAMPS:
Anaheim Ducks: TBA
Arizona Coyotes: Chris Jandric (D)*
Boston Bruins: Riese Gaber (F)*, Jake Schmaltz (F)
Buffalo Sabres: Matteo Costantini (F)
Carolina Hurricanes: Jackson Blake (F)
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan James (F), Cooper Moore (D)
Minnesota Wild: Hobie Hedquist (G)*, Mark Senden (F)*
Nashville Predators: Ben Strinden (F)
New York Islanders: TBA
Ottawa Senators: Jake Sanderson (D)
Philadelphia Flyers: Gavin Hain (F), Owen McLaughlin (F)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Judd Caulfield (F)
San Jose Sharks: TBA
Tampa Bay Lightning: Louis Jamernik (F)*, Grant Mismash (F)
Toronto Maple Leafs: TBA
Vancouver Canucks: Jackson Kunz (F)
Vegas Golden Knights: Connor Ford (F), Abram Wiebe (D)
Washington Capitals: Ethan Frisch (D)*, Brent Johnson (D)
Winnipeg Jets: TBA