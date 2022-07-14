Missing Boy Found Safe At Home After Massive Search in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — An 11-year-old boy who went missing late last night in Richland County was found safe this morning following a wide scale, multi-agency search by ground and air.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl says the boy left home after a disagreement with family.

He was spotted biking on I-29 just before midnight and entering a cornfield.

Highway Patrol joined the search along with other law enforcement, a K9 and thermal imaging drone.

The boy was found back at home hiding in a trailer around 7 a.m. by his father.

Ruhl said the boy was cold but otherwise in good condition and promised him he would never do that again.