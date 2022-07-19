Concordia Baseball Getting Field Upgrade

Phase one of project expected to be done in time for spring season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia baseball is getting an upgrade. Thanks to $850,000 in private donations, Bucky Burgau field will look much different next season.

The project, being laid out in two phases, with the first starting in August includes a new covered grandstand behind home plate with individual seating , new dugouts, fencing and a backstop.

Anyone part of the cobber family can also donate one thousand dollars to get a seat named after them.

What Burgau looks forward to most is the new inning by inning electronic scoreboard out in right field..

The design was inspired by some of the parks around the F-M area and all part of making the first views of campus more appealing.

“I went over one night to West Fargo to recruit. I really liked the structure they had with the roof on and press box,” Burgau said. “You’re driving in from the south and the first thing you see is the baseball field and the football field. The football has made some nice renovations with the video scoreboard and turf. We wanted our baseball field to look good from eight street so people can say hey this is Concordia. This is a wonderful place.”

Phase two adds turf to the outfield, however, does not have a timeline for completion.