Moorhead, Perham Advance to Sub State 14 Semifinals

Sets up 1-5 match-up Thursday

MOORHEAD, Minn — The Minnesota Legion Sub State 14 Baseball Tournament underway at Matson Field in Moorhead.

The top seeded Blues shutout Brainerd, 4-0. They’ll play Perham next Thursday in the semifinals who beat the four seed, Detroit Lakes.

Alexandria and Bemidji advanced in the other semifinal.