Tom Hoge T3 After Day One of 3M Open in Blaine

Shot -4, 67

BLAINE, Minn — After missing the cut at the Scottish and British open the last two weeks, Tom Hoge is in a tie for third after day one of the PGA Tour’s 3M open at TPC Twin Cities.

Hoge hit all 18 greens recording five birdies and one bogey on the final hole for a first round score of 67.

It puts him two shots off the lead behind Scott Piercy and playing partner, Sunjae Im and in good position for FedEx cup points with the playoffs three weeks away.

The Fargo South alum won two amateur championships in Minnesota and because of it, all too familiar with the conditions he had to battle through.

“I felt good. Felt like I started playing better last week at St Andrews even though I didn’t score as well as I would’ve liked,” Hoge said. “It started to turn around here for me. Hopefully its the right time heading in to the playoffs. Love coming back here. Played so much golf in the area so just feel comfortable being here. I think it helps having played in a lot of this wind growing up in Fargo a few hours away. Just to understand how it’ll effect some of the shots out there.”

Hoge had a great start to the season with four top ten finishes making just under 4 million and earning his first win at Pebble Beach back in February. It has him 17th in the FedEx cup standings and on the right track to another first.

“I’m in pretty good shape to make it to East Lake for the first time with the Tour Championship,” Hoge said. “It makes it easier through some of these stretches where you don’t play as well. You don’t have to press as much. Knowing that what I worked at in the past will get me out of it and back in the right form.”>

2021 masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after hitting eight balls in the water on 18, leaving just Hoge and Im to tee off in the afternoon tomorrow.