Hoge In Good Shape To Make Tour Championship

Hoge is 17th in the Standings

BLAINE, MN. — After missing 5 consecutive cuts, Fargo’s Tom Hoge finds his form at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities finishing tee 4 at 14 under par in a state where he won back to back amaruer titles in 2009 and 2010, Hoge shoots under par in all 4 rounds on the weekend and is now in good form for the upcoming FedEx cup playoffs in 3 weeks.

“I guess I just kind of just went back to the basics; nice and that might have played a part in it. But I hit it really well, probably the best I played all year I hit a lot of edges for four days around the holes and a couple bad breaks on 3 and 16, things don’t go your way and you know that’s what it takes to win but it was a good week for me and hopefully I can build on it for the playoffs now,” said Hoge.

I just tried to battle, today was really tough with the wind, just a lot of holes where the locations were tough to get close to so its hard to make Birdies out there. But I felt like I played really well and you know I’m gonna need more of that going forward here; Try to make a run at the playoffs and try to make the President’s Cup Team. There is a lot to play for. As a golf course, I played going back to junior and armature golf and felt comfortable here you know just very comfortable in the area, staying with my wife’s family so pretty easy week for us so it’s just nice to be back and nice to play well again,” said Hoge.

After this event Hoge sits 17th in the FedEx Cup standings putting him at a good pace to make the Tour Championship for the first time.