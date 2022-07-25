RedHawks Provide Injury Update on Ward and Boscan

Ward still rehabbing; Boscan could return by end of the week

FARGO, N.D. — Despite dropping two of three to the Kansas City Monarchs this weekend, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks still hold on to a slim lead in the west division by one-game.

The finale slipped away from the hawks as their five-run lead was erased with a seven-run seventh inning by K.C, who won it by a final of 10-7. Starting pitcher Davis Feldman had not allowed anyone to come home until giving up a two-run homer to start the frame then in relief North Dakota State alum, Luke Lind gave up the remaining six on four hits and three walks in 2-3rds inning of work.

Anthony Renz, who was managing in place of Chris Coste, says this is one of those you move on from quickly.

“Baseball sometimes it’s just a little unexplainable. Things like that happen over the course of a season,” Renz said. “We’ve been so good out of the bullpen all year that’s just so uncharacteristic. Unfortunately it came at a bad time against one of the better teams but nothing to dwell on. It’s what you expect going in facing one of those opponents. One play at the field, one swing at the plate, one pitch off the mound can dictate the winner and the loser. We have all the confidence in the world we can go with anyone in this league.”

The Hawks have been without two of their top bats the last few games. First baseman Manny Boscan is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in game one of the series with the Monarchs and could be back by the end of the week just in time for three on the road against Lincoln while designated hitter Drew Ward is still rehabbing the shoulder he injured two weeks ago right before the all-star break against Sioux Falls.

“Were really taking it slow with him (Ward). Four teams getting in to the playoffs and where we are in the standings, there’s really no reason to bring him back unless he’s 100 percent,” Renz said. “We’re giving Drew (Ward) all the time in the world. He’s an MVP candidate in this league. No reason to rush it. We’ve played good enough baseball to this point to be in first place with the luxury of allowing him to heal up.”

The next three come at home starting Tuesday against Sioux City. The explorers enter the match-up with a 25-36 record sitting fifth in the west division. Last time both sides squared off, F-M completed a clean sweep on the road way back in May. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02.