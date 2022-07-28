VA agrees to add heat, electricity to Fargo National Cemetery restrooms

SEN. HOEVEN SAYS WORK CONTINUES TO INCLUDE RUNNING WATER AND FLUSHABLE TOILETS

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Following outcries from local veteran groups, Sen. John Hoeven says he’s secured an agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to add heat and electricity to a planned restroom at the Fargo National Cemetery.

United Patriotic Bodies says an outhouse, which the VA calls a “vault toilet,” would be impractical because it would have no electricity, plumbing or heat.

Hoeven says the VA has agreed to build a restroom in a permanent building with heat and lights, but Hoeven says the VA still needs to agree to add running water and flushable toilets.

“At this point, they have committed to us that they will add heat and electricity, and we will continue to push for running water and flushable toilets,” Hoeven said.

“We are also working with the VA to expand the cemetery, while the veterans group acquires land to accommodate the facilities they are working to develop. We are committed to continuing our efforts to get a national cemetery that best serves our heroes, their families and volunteers.”

United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks, an outspoken opponent of the outhouses, was recently suspended from volunteer work at the cemetery for six months. The VA has said the suspension was for rude behavior towards VA Employees, not for speaking out against the project.