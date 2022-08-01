Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North.

Officers arrived to a man in mental distress.

North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department also responding to the scene as a Shelter in Place was issued for the surrounding area.

The incident lasted for several hours before the fatal shot was fired.

North Dakota BCI is handling the investigation.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner will host a press conference referencing today’s incident in Mapleton at 7:30 p.m.

KVRR has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.