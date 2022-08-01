North Dakota to Unleash Two QB Attack?

The Fighting Hawks May Rely on Multiple Signal Callers This Season

North Dakota football was 3 and 5 in conference with an overall record of 5-6. Four of the fighting hawks win came on their home turf where they only lost once last season. Now looking to build on the teams potential, coach bubba Schweigert spoke about the benefits of having a more normal off season as well as the potential threat of using a 2 quarterback system. Tommy Schuster threw for 13 touchdowns last season while Quincy Vaughan added 3 more. Coach says having to prepare for 2 QBs makes things harder on opponents.

“It gives you some options, and gives you a chance two run different type of offense and really hone in on the skills of each guys and we know tommy has really been steady for us and Quincy is a big physical guy and gives us a different look back there and we’re just encouraging all those guys to really develop and learn the system because we will play as many guys as we need to at a position if we think it is effective and hard for teams to prepare for,” said Schweigert.