UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro.

An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning.

Another report at the time said a male in the area was having a mental health crisis.

Cass County deputies arrived to more gunshots and a Shelter in Place alert was sent out to the area as officers from Fargo and West Fargo and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called in for backup.

While they were negotiating, they learned about alleged criminal activity earlier in the day by the man having the crisis.

The man told negotiators several times that he would be coming outside with a firearm, which officers advised against.

When he appeared outside with a rifle, four officers fired their weapons.

All four are with the Fargo Police Department.

“Those four officers were in a perimeter position in the area where the responsible exited the residence,” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

“Our condolences go out to the family at this time, this has been a very difficult day for them.”

The four officers are on administrative leave.

They are members of the 7-member Metro Street Crimes Unit.

North Dakota BCI is handling the investigation.

It is the third officer-involved shooting in the area in a month.