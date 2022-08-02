Big construction projects on I-94 & 13th Avenue South in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – There are quite a few construction projects making drivers find new routes.

Crews are working on Interstate 94 in Fargo in Moorhead. In North Dakota, concrete medians are being installed from the I-29 interchange to 42nd Street South. The passing lane is closed heading east.

“Make sure to yield to that movement because through traffic can’t move over anymore,” North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineering Manager Justin Oss said.

Next week cable medians will be installed from 42nd Street to Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. The Department of Transportation is making sure peak traffic times won’t be impacted.

“We’re trying to limit rush hour timeframes and installing lane closures at 9 AM and taking them down by 4 PM,” Oss said.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of September.

In Moorhead, guardrails are being replaced between the 8th Street and 34th Street and Main Avenue exits. Work is expected to be done August 3. Crews will then work from the 34th and Main exits to the Highway 336 exit.

There have been severe crashes because of this project including a vehicle starting on fire after rear-ending a semi. Traffic was backed up all the way to University Drive in Fargo.

To be safe on the highway, the National Safety Council recommends being three seconds behind the vehicle in front of you. Pick a stationary spot on the road like one of these barrels, count to three and then you know you’re following at the right distance.

A City of Fargo engineer says road work is lighter than recent years.

A big project is concrete repairs on 13th Avenue South between 28th Street and Gateway Drive to Nodak Drive and 33rd Street.

“Concrete roads are great when they’re just paved, but they need a little TLC after about 15, 20 years, so this is that TLC,” City of Fargo Transportation Division Engineer Jeremy Gorden said.

Work is expected to be done at the end of the month. There are ways to get around it.

“17th Avenue is a nice alternate route there and so is Fiechtner, Westrac Drive,” Gorden said

Click here for Interstate 94 construction information in Fargo and West Fargo and here for Moorhead. Click here for City of Fargo projects.