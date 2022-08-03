All-State Player, Shanley QB Rostberg Commits to St. Thomas

Joins North's Aiden Carlson in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — Shanley’s QB1 Michael Rostberg is going division one, becoming the second football player from Fargo to commit to St. Thomas.

Rostberg is coming off his first year as starter for the Deacons and was a first team all-state selection throwing for over 1600 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In their first year as members of the Pioneer League, the Tommies went 6-2 and 7-3 overall.

The rising senior had other interest from NDSU and UND, however once he made the campus visit to St. Paul knew it was the place and the right decision to make before his final high school season.

“Great environment it had and coach Caruso, coach Landry. The quarterback coach originally went to Red River. Both great guys,” Rostberg said. “I felt like home and felt like I fit right in. I just really wanted to be a part of it all. Its been a dream of mine to play D-1 football and had the opportunity to take it. An uprising program and excited to be a part of it. I wanted that piece of mind coming in to my senior season and just felt right so I took the opportunity.”

When Rostberg is a sophomore, the Tommies will have played both the Bison and Fighting Hawks.