Casselton Man Accused of Insurance Fraud Over ATV Accidents

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A Casselton man is charged with insurance fraud in Cass County.

The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department brought felony charges against 58-year-old Paul Baumler.

He is accused of filing 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents.

Investigators identified 14 of the claims to have evidence of material misrepresentation.

Baumler faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He previously spent time in the the state pen for several other theft-related cases.