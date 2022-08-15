Silver Alert Issues For Man Missing In Belcourt, ND

77-year-old Cecil Jeanotta Missing In Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. (KVRR) – There is a Silver Alert out for a missing and vulnerable man.

Authorities say 77-year-old Cecil Jeanotta is missing from Belcourt, North Dakota.

He also goes by Sonny.

He is 5’7″, 170 lbs with brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen in a grey pullover sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2017 Maroon Chevy Silverado Duramax crew cab truck. It has Turtle Mountain license plates with the numbers 31946.

If you have any information where he may be, contact your local authorities or call the public tip line at 701-477-6134.