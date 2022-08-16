UND’s Schuster Adding More To Game in Year Three As Starting Quarterback

Tommy Schuster has incorporated using the legs more in pocket

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Year nine for North Dakota football under the watch of head coach Bubba Schweigert. After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Fighting Hawks were left out of the field last year after four Missouri Valley games were lost by one possession.

Veterans like third year starting quarterback Tommy Schuster remember those emotions and has now used that to improve Schuster has played the last 18 games under center leading the Valley in completion percentage, finishing top five in passing yards and throwing at least one touchdown every contest. While he’s proven his worth with the arm, its the legs the coaches want him to hone in on.

“We’re really working hard on those situations. That he uses his feet to get extra yards,” Schweigert said. “He’s a very smart football player. He continues to play smart but we want him to use his feet a bit more to get those hidden yards or yards that can really make a difference in the drive.”

“Get some yards to make it easier for us and more manageable on second and third down,” Schuster said. “Occasionally, I’ll have to pull it down on third down. Just look for situations where I can help us out. Get us better field position and yardage for down and distance.”

“I think that’s just part of the natural progression as a quarterback,” offensive coordinator Danny Freund said. “He has some experience with two full season under his belt. Were looking for that next step in terms of hey you’re going to be the guy and we know you’re going to be the guy.”

Schuster has a connection and made receiver Bo Belquist one of his top targets. In two seasons as starter. the New Rockford native has found the end zone eight times and just 300 yards away from 1,000 for the career.

“Just practice. Getting all those extra reps,” Belquist said. “Even one on one reps. Goal line because when he gets out and scrambles we have a good connection there.”

“Bo has this knack for finding opening space. A lot of guys who played basketball and backyard football at recess,” Freund said. “They just kind of ad lib and find it. When you do it a couple times and you get comfortable, there is a trust that develops. I think those guys you definitely see Tommy looking for Bo and those who have made those plays before, he will go back to them.”