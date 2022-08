UND Football Welcoming Challenge of Nebraska Week One

First time playing Big Ten Opponent since 1975

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football opens up their season on the road against Nebraska.

It’s the first time the Fighting Hawks are playing a Big Ten opponent since 1975.

The capacity of Alerus Center is 21,000. At Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, it’s 90,000.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert and the rest of the team know the challenge that lays ahead.