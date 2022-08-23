UND’s Skokna Ready To Take On Bigger Role in Offense

Senior coming off two starts last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota finished top five in the Missouri Valley football conference averaging 163 yards per game and 14 touchdowns. Luke Skokna along with Isaiah Smith will be a the head of the production this season after Otis Weah left the program.

While Weah accounted for nine of those scores, Skokna has seen significant reps in the backfield. The senior has played in 20 games making two starts and becoming a reliable option both on the ground and through the air combining for 399 total yards last year.

While only finding the end zone once, he has seven on his career and ready to take on more of the load.

“Definitely big. You can learn from a lot,” Skokna said. “Coming in as a young guy, you don’t know everything and a little more hesitant. I’ve got the offense down now. I know the pass protection and the routes. It helps to know all that and with confidence too. Realizing it’s my fourth year and I’m the vet now so you have other people looking up to you. I think I’m more of a smaller running back but can make it up for it in many ways. I’m not scared to run through anybody.”

The Fighting Hawks have named their five captains for the upcoming season. On offense, fifth-year receiver Garrett Maag earning the C for a second consecutive year alongside offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli. On defense, Its cornerback C.J. Seigel joined by linebackers Devon Krzanowki and Ted Mullins, who is a special teams contributor.