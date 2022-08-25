Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder.

The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year.

The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act that was signed into law last summer. It makes sure every child is safe with teacher training and action plans.

“This is a chance for our community to come together and to affirm that we see you, we see your hope, we see your resilience, we see the inspiration necessary to know that you aren’t going to journey alone in epilepsy no matter what community you’re in,” Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota CEO Glen Lloyd said.

If you’re going to the State Fair, check out the Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota’s seizure smart booth to learn first aid basics.