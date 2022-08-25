New Vikings QB Mullens Could See Snaps in Preseason Finale Saturday

Vikings Play Broncos on KVRR Saturday at 8 P.M.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When the Minnesota Vikings close out the preseason against the Denver broncos on Saturday, there will be a new quarterback under center in Nick Mullens. After being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, the sixth year vet is starting to get more involved at practice.

Mullens went through individual work Tuesday and has been taking in team situations from the sidelines as he gets to learn the playbook. Offensive coordinator Wes Philips is familiar with Mullens abilities from being the same division. When Philips was with the Rams, the QB made 16 of 17 starts for the 49ers.

One thing left to figure out though: how many snaps does he get?

“Super positive early on with Nick. I feel like he’s been at this building as much as I have since he got here,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “He works incredibly hard and already fitting in. It’s exciting. He’s had a couple reps here and there. We’ll continue to get him some work. We’re still in the process of determining where he’s at being able to take some snaps on Saturday.”

You can see if Mullens gets any time over Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion by tuning in to the game on KVRR Saturday at 8 p.m. from Mile High Stadium in Denver. The Vikes will look to avoid going winless in the preseason after back to back losses to the Raiders and 49ers.