H.S. FB Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo, Northern Cass Win on Week One

All teams start the season 1-0

FARGO, N.D. — 11AA teams kicked off their seasons in North Dakota.

Sheyenne took down Bismarck Legacy, 35-14.

West Fargo keeps it close but holds on for the 7-6 win over Bismarck Century.

In 11A. Northern Cass won at home over Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 21-13.