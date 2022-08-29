Fargo Police Ask For Help Finding Dangerous Suspect

Police Say Robin Jameson Heinonen Should Be Considered Armed And Dangerous

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they say should be considered armed an dangerous.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Robin Jameson Heinonen. He is a suspect in a recent terrorizing and fleeing incident.

Heinonen is Native American, 5’10” and approximately 180 lbs.

He has the letters “N” and “M” tattooed on his face.

He was last seen on August 22nd on the 4200 block of 9th Avenue South.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.

Call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7600 with any information on Heinonen’s whereabouts.