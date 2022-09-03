Apple picking season is here!

AUDUBON, MINN. (KVRR) — Early September means there’s no better time to start picking out apples!

The Gottenborg Apple Orchard, located off of Highway 10 near Audubon is hosting an event for the community where people can get apple juice and potentially cider for free.

On September 10th, they will press more than 16 hundred pounds of apples with a goal of more than 120 gallons of apple juice.

The orchardist, Dr. David Gottenborg, is a chiropractor in Pelican Rapids.

He started growing apple trees as a hobby years ago as a way to enjoy the outdoor peace.

With thousands of trees, the community comes out to his family-owned orchard near Audubon to pick out apples.

“In 2001, I planted 50 trees, then I planted another 50 and then eventually it became a sickness where I can’t stop planting trees so we’re planting about 500 a year right now we have about 6 thousand trees total,” Gottenborg says.

He says they’re looking for people to come out and help next Saturday. The event will start at 11 a.m.

If you can’t make this one they’ll likely host another event like it in early October.

The orchard is typically open Saturdays from 9 to 5 and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.