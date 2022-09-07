Man wanted by Fargo Police in connection to August death

Fargo Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Fargo Police Department is looking for man possibly connected to a body found in August.

Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to incident for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

On August 14th, police responded to a body found.

First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the body of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras by a structure.

Contreras has no permanent address.

Police say Garcia is 5’6″ and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He may or may not still be in the area.

If you see Garcia, police say you should refrain from approaching him.

You can remain anonymous by texting FARGO P-D to 8-4-7-4-1-1.