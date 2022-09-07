Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILL ASK LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE TOUGHER MANDATORY SENTENCES

Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota.

Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present danger to the communities in North Dakota,” Wrigley said.

Wrigley is preparing a package of bills for state lawmakers to deal with the rising crime rate. He says the package will include more agents for the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and tougher mandatory sentences, especially for violent offenders.

“Punishment and protection are legitimate and central important features of a criminal justice system,” Wrigley said.

In an August interview with KVRR News, Wrigley referred to a recent series of shootings in Fargo as a “crisis.”

“We will not tolerate that becoming the norm in North Dakota. We won’t. There’s work to do because these trends are troubling and we’re going to nip this in the bud.”