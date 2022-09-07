WWE cancels Grand Forks event

STAMFORD, Conn. (KVRR) – World Wrestling Entertainment cancels its Sunday Stunner event October 2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Refunds are available through the original point of purchase. Ticketmaster says that will happen “once funds are received from the event organizer which is usually completed within 30 days.”

The business says if tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the person who bought the tickets.

The cancellation may be due to poor ticket sales. The Ticketmaster website showed earlier this week a majority of seats sold were in the ringside area. KVRR reached out to The Ralph for comment, but haven’t heard back.

Tickets are still on sale for Saturday Night’s Main Event at Bismarck Event Center on October 1 and Monday Night Raw at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul October 3.