Josh Duhamel gets advice on writing his wedding vows on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

LOS ANGELES (KVRR) – Legendary North Dakotan Josh Duhamel talked about his wedding plans with Fargo’s Audra Mari on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting his new movie Bandit.

The actor said he hasn’t written his vows yet and got the comedian’s advice.

“She’s a little bit younger than I am, and, so, I feel like I need to make a joke about that,” Duhamel said.

“Oh, ok. That’s alright. Audra, when I first bought those Girl Scout cookies from you, I knew…” Kimmel joked

Duhamel is 49-years-old and Mari is 28.

The actor says, to make things more awkward, he played basketball at Minot State with Bart Manson who taught Mari in high school. Manson is the Head Coach for the Fargo Davies Boys’ Basketball team.