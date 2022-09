RedHawks drop game one of West Division Championship 5-2 to Monarchs

Kansas City uses late ninth inning push to seal the deal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It started off a a pitching dual, the first run was scored by the visitors in the top of the fourth inning, the RedHawks fell down early but John Silviano and Alec Olund came up big for the RedHawks,

It wasn’t enough though, as the Monarchs scored three runs in the ninth and ran away with this one.