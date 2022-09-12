UND Enters the top 25 rankings

After picking up a win in a thriller that went down to the final possessions versus then 24th ranked Northern Iowa, the Fighting Hawks find themselves ranked

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- They slot in at 22nd in the latest Stats Perform rankings.

UND is the fourth program ranked on the list from the the brutal Missouri Valley Conference.

With the win North Dakota now has the longest home opening win streak in the country with 36.

Now they shift their focus on the road, they will look to put together another complete game against Northern Arizona.

“I think you got to do it, to believe you can do it and now we got to do it on the road, that’s the challenge for our team and how do you do it? You prepare well, that was the talk with our team on Sunday, and the talk you know as guys are coming through the office on our off day today. We’re really encouraging the guys like always, like hey preparation is the key. You’ve got to know the plan, feel good about the plan so you can play fast in a tough environment, but we’ve got to do this on the road, a four quarter game,” said UND Head Coach Bubba Schweigert.

The game between No. 22 UND and NAU will air live on ESPN plus.