Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar

The raccoon was in the bar on Tuesday, September 6th

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure.

The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.

Amanda Bakken, an epidemiologist with HHS, says, ““Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure.”

So far this year in North Dakota, six rabid animals have been reported. The list includes two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk.

HHS also wants to remind you that it’s against the law in North Dakota to keep a raccoon or a skunk as a pet.