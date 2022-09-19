Hit-and-run during street dance leaves pedestrian dead in McHenry, N.D.

MCHENRY, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol said it happened just before 3 a.m. during a street dance in the Foster County community.

Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street when he was hit. He was transported to the Carrington hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

The driver 41-year-old Shannon Brandt of McHenry was not injured. He has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

The Highway Patrol and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances and events that led up to Ellingson’s death.