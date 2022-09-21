Grand Forks woman accused of attempting to kill her mother

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police are investigating what they say is an attempted murder.

Shortly before 1:00 am Wednesday, police were called to the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of a domestic disturbance with injury. Officers located a woman with lacerations and a puncture wound.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jenna Woinarowicz of Grand Forks, is the daughter of the victim. Officers learned Woinarowicz was upset with her

mother and was causing a disturbance.

The mother attempted to remove herself from the argument and went outside. Woinarowicz followed and assaulted her with an edged weapon.

The victim was transported to Altru. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Woinarowicz is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and interfering with a telephone during an emergency call.