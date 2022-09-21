Man Accused of Intentionally Running Down Teen Out On Bail

FOSTER CO., N.D. (KVRR/AP) — The man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old man in McHenry, North Dakota is out of jail.

41-year-old Shannon Brandt was released from custody Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond.

Court documents say Brandt told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument.

Cayler Ellingson was struck and killed in an alley.

Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group.

Brandt is charged in Foster County with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

A probable cause affidavit says Brandt told investigators he had been drinking alcohol before striking Ellingson and thought the teen was calling people to do him harm after they argued and that he felt threatened.