Former West Fargo Teacher Changes Plea For Prohibited Materials

Ronald Thompson

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former West Fargo teacher, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this year for luring a minor by computer, has changed his plea to guilty to possessing prohibited materials, child porn.

The case was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor in Cass County Court and Ronald Thompson was given 60 days in jail, which he has already served.

Thompson was convicted in the luring case last October.

West Fargo police received a tip from an out of state investigator in January 2021 that he was attempting to solicit a minor online.

Thompson was a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.