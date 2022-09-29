Flu Shots And COVID-19 Variant Booster Shots Are Both Available Now

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Flu season is here and it’s important to get your flu shot to make sure you protect others who are immunocompromised, very young or elderly.

There’s a new shot given every year since there’s a new strain.

Those ages six months and older are eligible.

Side effects include redness and soreness at the injection site and a mild headache.

If you recently got COVID-19, you can get your flu shot five days after symptoms persist if they go away.

“You just want to make sure that you’re fever free and feeling good just because some of the side effects you may feel from getting any kind of vaccine can sometimes run you down,” said Sarah Nygaard, Clinical Nurse Supervisor at Sanford Health.

You can also get the new COVID-19 variant booster while getting a flu shot.

Find out where to get them at vaccines.gov.