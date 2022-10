Emanuel Spiyee skies for Chris Heise Play of the week

Spiyee shows off the hops with this amazing grab!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-We’re going to South Fargo, they host North Fargo for our play of the week and Emanuel Spiyee went to the top floor to Moss his defender for a ridiculous grab.

