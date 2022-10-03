UND back ranked at no. 22 after big win over Missouri State 48-31

Fighting Hawks hit the road to Youngstown St

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)-North Dakota is backed among the ranked after an impressive home showing vs then ranked No.7 Missouri St,

they slot in at 22nd in the latest Stats Perform Rankings that dropped earlier.

UND has been one of the toughest teams in the country at the Alerus center 3-0 on the year, but are 0-2 on the road.

Saturday the offense was fueled by the run game.

Tyler Hoosman and Isaiah Smith combined for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the backfield.

UND has never lost to Youngstown State they’re 3-0 all time, but they know this is a new year.

“This is a team that plays really hard and you got to get ready for them so what do our team need to do? We need to really have a good week of preparation, and we gotta play really well early on the road. I think that helps you to get some positive plays, and some scores early would really help in the game. We seem to have a lot of energy when we play at home, there’s no doubt about that. We gotta figure out a way to play with that energy and emotion on the road,” said Bubba Schweigert, UND Head Coach.