16-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Herself In The Hand in Devils Lake Motel

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) — Devils Lake Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at a motel.

Police were dispatched to Super 8 shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting involving a handgun.

Police Chief Joe Knowski says the girl was manipulating the gun, and it went off.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Knowski said charges are pending in the incident and could include discharging a firearm within city limits.