What can you do if your child is being bullied?

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Psychologists say it’s important to take it seriously, validate the child’s feelings and ask how you can help.

Signs they may be bullied include not wanting to go to school or on the bus, being withdrawn, having headaches and stomachaches and being irritable.

Psychologists can help advocate for your child and work with their school on how to stop the abuse.

“If the parents react by saying ‘Well, what could you have done differently?’ then kids maybe feel they tattled or that they’re not being taken seriously and they’re less likely to come to us again,” Sanford Health Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Katelyn Mickelson said.

If your child is hurting others’ feelings, talk with them and give them ideas on other skills to deal with their feelings or if they made a mistake.