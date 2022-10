State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Huss is the endorsed Democratic candidate for the district seat in the November election.