Police arrest suspect in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that happened more than two years ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jesse Burnett was taken into custody Friday morning after SWAT officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900-block of 53rd Ave. S.

Police say Burnett was wanted for his involvement in the drive-by shooting of 41-year-old Santino Marial.

In August, 2020, police responded to a report of gunshots at 1104 44 St. S. Officers found Marial with a gunshot wound. Marial was taken to a hospital where he died.

Burnett is being held in the Cass County Jail on charges of class AA intentional murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.