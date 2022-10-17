Cass County Dep. K9 Griggs is sworn in

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner swears in new K9 Deputy Griggs with the help of his handler, Deputy Jake Murray.

An estimated cost of $18,000 to buy Griggs and train him and Deputy Murray was provided by MLGC, a family owned rural broadband company serving Cass County since 1906.

They learned how to track for drugs, missing persons and apprehend criminals at North Iowa Canine School in Fort Dodge.

They got back August 19th and have gone on a few calls.

“We do our first loop around the vehicle, I’m like, ‘OK.’ We do our second loop, he head snaps on the B-pillar seam, sits, stares I’m like ‘Woo!’ I’m jumping around on the side of the interstate,” Murray said.

K9 Griggs was a year-and-a-half old when he and Deputy Murray met.

Griggs constantly wants to play, which we found out when he knocked over our microphone while trying to get a ball.