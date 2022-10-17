Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County

45-year-old Jesse Saldviar was arrested

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m.

The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour.

Spike strips were taken out but were unsuccessful.

The driver eventually came to a stop north of the Hillsboro Beet Plant.

Saldviar faces charges of Driving under the influence, Driving under suspension, Fleeing a peace officer, and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.